Family questions treatment at Skeldon Hospital after Corentyne farmer dies

A Corentyne cattle farmer is now dead and his family is calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dead is 58-year-old Udishjeer Jairam, a cattle farmer of Number 57 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Saturday, hours after being taken there.

Jairam was first admitted as a patient at the Skeldon Hospital on June 9, but was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital on June 17, after his condition worsened and family members experienced difficulty getting information from medical personnel at the facility on what may have been wrong with Jairam.

His wife, Chandrawattie Jairam, said she was initially told that the doctor had prescribed three different medications for her husband but only two were available and that she would have to purchase the third.

“They never give me the paper onto now to buy none,” she said.

Meanwhile, the now dead man’s daughter-in-law of Number 57 Village, Christene Saroop said her father-in-law was having difficulty breathing and was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was admitted.

“For the couple days we tried to reach the doctors and we never got to reach none. When we asked the nurse on Friday to reach the doctor, she said the doctor would be there until Saturday afternoon.”

She said efforts to ascertain from the staff what was wrong with her father-in-law were futile, noting that no one was able to provide any information.

Saroop was eventually told that her father-in-law had kidney failure and a blockage of his heart.

On Saturday morning she was informed that the man had a stroke and there was nothing that could be done to remedy the condition.

As a result of that, they decided to take the patient to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

“When we sign to take him out and take him to New Amsterdam, they give us somebody else report.”

That report was seen by this publication and it was for a patient of Albert Street, Number 79 Village, Corentyne, who was being observed for suspected malaria. The man died shortly after being taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The woman explained that on June 9, Jairam was able to walk to go to the hospital but on June 17, they had to lift him out.

The family is calling on authorities to provide them with answers and for the matter to be investigated. Meanwhile, efforts to contact the Regional Health Officer for a comment on the matter proved futile.

