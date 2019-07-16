Family, colleagues demand justice for nurse found dead in Mahdia

Family members, friends and colleagues on Monday took to the streets of Linden, Region 10, calling for justice to be served for Schenise Apple, the young nurse who was found dead at Nurses Hostel in Mahdia, Region 8.

Apple, a 26-year-old nurse, was found dead on July 2, 2019 – and authorities suspected suicide.

However, on Friday, a postmortem result revealed that the woman died as a result of asphyxiation and as such, the matter is now being treated as a homicide.

But to date, no arrests have been made.

On Monday, a large crowd gathered outside of the Linden Hospital Complex for two hours, chanting slogans calling or justice to be served in relation to Apple’s death.

Placards read: “Better security needed”, “Nurses rights are human rights”, “Justice for Nurse Apple” and “What affects one affects all”.

“We want justice for our colleague. She was sent there to do a job and she was there serving the people diligently. She should have been protected. The system failed her,” one of the woman’s colleagues demanded.

Apple’s grandmother, Volda Daniels, also demanded a thorough and swift probe. “We want a speedy investigation, they must find the culprits…She was a quiet and decent young woman. That girl never in no story with nobody, why they do her like that?”

“I’m calling on Ramjattan, the Security Minister and Health Minister Volda Lawrence, let them go to Region Eight and investigate fully …she was working and she served this country as a young woman, she had a bright future,” the grandmother stated.

Reports are that on the day in question, Schenise was scheduled to work the night-shift. As a result, her absence during the was not noticeable.

But in the evening, when she did not turn up to work, colleagues went to check at the hostel where the found the woman’s lifeless body.