Modern asphalt plant arrives in Guyana

A German-made asphalt plant, described as the most modern in the Caribbean region, has arrived in Guyana.

This new equipment can result in construction costs of asphalted roads being significantly reduced, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said in a statement.

The Demerara Habour Bridge Corporation (D.H.B.C.) General Manager, Rawlston Adams, during a visit yesterday to the Demerara Shipping Wharf, inspected the equipment.

Adams stated that, “all of the parts for the plant have arrived in Guyana and it’s only a matter of time before the Corporation finalises all of the paperwork and begin delivering the equipment to Garden of Eden.”

The D.H.B.C has already begun the design for the installation of the plant and the construction aspect is expected to go out to tender shortly. According to the Corporation, full installation of the asphalt plant should be completed by the end of September.