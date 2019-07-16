UG to get new Vice Chancellor in 6-9 months

The University of Guyana will be getting a new Vice Chancellor in about six to nine months.

Pro-Chancellor of the University, Retired Major-General Joseph Singh explained that moves are already afoot to find a replacement for Professor Ivelaw Griffith, who declined to renew his contract to serve another tenure in that capacity.

Currently, the UG’s administration is under command of a Transitional Management Committee, Chaired by Professor Michael Scott. Professor Paloma Mohamed has undertaken the role as Deputy Chair.

“The University indicated that the process of selecting a new Chancellor is in train and that process could take anything between six to nine months,” Singh told this publication.

Griffith, who was the tenth Vice Chancellor of UG, found himself in major controversy after the workers’ union alleged that he is responsible for grave mismanagement and misuse of the administration’s finances.

Griffith had denied the allegations, and was opened to an audit.

On May 23, the University Council ordered Professor Griffith to proceed on terminal leave, effective May 28, 2019. The University’s Administration said the decision was in accordance with the terms and conditions of his contract.

But before the beginning of his leave, however, it was made known that Professor Griffith had expressed interest in renewing his contract.

He subsequently withdrew his request, after the workers’ unions continued to criticise his management of the University.