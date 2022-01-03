Eyewitness: Hello 2022…same ole, same ole?

The new year seems to’ve begun pretty much in the same vein that brought the old year to a close. But who’s surprised? Hope that no one had expected the Opposition to quit its war of attrition launched more than a year ago!! Could they have more grudgingly vacated office after their rigging attempt was called out by the entire world?!! At least they hadn’t been coy about their plans towards the PPP Government. They insisted it was an “illegally-installed cabal” that’s also, for good measure, “stink and dutty” – as was elegantly put by one Opposition shill!!

Your Eyewitness saw a viral video that gave a sample of what we’re to expect – “bun dem!”, “Run dem aff de road!”, “Undermine dem!”, and so on and so forth in that incendiary mode. Didn’t seem to have much time for Westminster-style parliamentary politics! Nah – no Marquis of Queensbury rules for these boyos – it is gonna be bare-knuckle – or more likely “brass-knuckle” – politics in our fair mudland henceforth!! And from what we’ve seen already, following Burnham’s hero Churchill, the Opposition gonna be fighting in the seas, oceans, hills, streets, and beaches — from Mabaruma to Linden!

Why else do you think Norton was elected as Leader – and by such a huge margin?! Whether that’s his nature or not, he’s always projected the image of pugnacity in politics. Even Hoyte – who was to launch that “slo’ fyaah, mo’ fyaah” onslaught against the PPP and their supporters – threw him out because of this. As was the case with another PROVEN “strongman” – Hamilton Green. Your Eyewitness doesn’t believe that Norton believes in Fanonian violence – but sometimes, one can be trapped by one’s own rhetoric. Corbin was, wasn’t he?

There’s been a fire at GPHC on New Year’s Day – the critical Echo lab to prep for heart operations – that the CEO claimed had to be arson since there was an “oily substance” detected. This had followed from last year, the torching of a school at Mabaruma, the GECOM building at Linden, the Brickdam Police Station in the heart of the city and the DPP’s office at Eve Leary. Does ANYONE believe the destruction of all these Government facilities are a coincidence?

But this doesn’t mean they’ll abandon the National Assembly. As we saw in the closing days of last year, the sparks in those hallowed halls won’t just be figurative!! No siree Bob!! Your Eyewitness understands that the seizing of the Mace was publicly exhorted THE DAY BEFORE IT HAPPENED!!

But, as your Eyewitness always says, “A hint to Beneba mek Quashie tek notice”! And “Forewarned is forearmed”.

We’re in for a hot, hot, hot 2022!! What’s the Govt gonna do ‘bout it?

…a natural vaccine?

Sometimes you can be just too smart for your own good. And it looks like the COVID-19 virus just proved that truism. After its original Wuhan strain, its Beta, Gamma and Delta mutant strains proved deadlier and deadlier to a point where to date, 289 million were infected and 5.44 million perished! But it has now produced a mutant X – dubbed Omicron – which has 37 mutations on the spike proteins that give the virus its deadly power to enter our cells and take over! Omicron, however, produces fairly mild symptoms to the vaccinated – so it pretty much works like a vaccine.

That is, infected persons just get a fever and sore throat while provoking the formation of antibodies that will also ward off the more virulent strains!! The rate of hospitalisations is very low…almost as low as the regular flu. Now this doesn’t mean we can “throw back”! After all, 60 per cent of our population aren’t completely vaccinated.

And the Delta strain can still get them!

…how about oil?

One bit of good news is that because of what has now become chronic underinvestment in oil production – because of renewables and COVID concerns, a consequent shortage could push up oil prices in 2022!!

Drill, baby; drill!!