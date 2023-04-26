ExxonMobil strikes oil again offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil has made yet another oil discovery in Guyana’s prolific Stabroek offshore block.

The news of the new offshore oil discovery in Guyana was shared by Hess Corp., ExxonMobil’s partner in the block, where around 11 billion barrels of oil have been discovered in recent years.

According to Hess, a partner alongside China’s CNOOC in the Exxon-operated block, the latest offshore oil discovery in the Stabroek block was made at the Lancetfish-1 well.

“The Lancetfish-1 well encountered approximately 92 feet of oil bearing sandstone reservoir. The well was drilled in 5,843 feet of water by the Noble Don Taylor and is located approximately 4 miles southeast of the Fangtooth discovery,” Hess said.

Hess also said that the Kokwari-1 exploration well, which was drilled during the quarter, did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

