Extractive Industries report expected to meet April deadline

Independent Administrator of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), Rached Maalej, has said that the reconciliation report for Guyana is expected to meet its April 25 deadline.

Maalej has assured there is nothing to worry about in relation to legal obstacles the independent body has been faced with, in putting together the report for Guyana. According to DPI, the legal obstacles are with current legislation that governs bodies such as the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other government agencies.

“During the scoping phase we had very positive meetings with the GRA and they are willing to share whatever information within the law. So, the issue here; we have an obstacle, a legal obstacle, which is the confidentiality constraint which is in the law in the income tax act, but we are trying to come up with a solution for GRA to make the information available in keeping with EITI standards,” Maalej was quoted by DPI as saying.

In the meantime, Dr. Rudy Jadoopat, National Coordinator of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI) said the agency continues to work with stakeholders to ensure the smooth transition of the process and report compilation.

“We go to the agencies, we write them, we ask them, tell them what exactly is required, what kind of information, what format. We are talking to them, interacting … They are willing to cooperate, however, the system of data collection in government agencies are not tailored in a way to give you the report right away” Dr. Jadoopat added.

According to Maalej, the report will include information on operations and procedures of Guyana’s mining, forestry and oil and gas sectors. He said the EITI, in the long run, will suggest amendments to the current law or some special provisions for the EITI.

Guyana officially became the 53rd candidate country of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in October 2017.