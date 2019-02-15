Man runs to Police Station for help, gets stabbed

A 30-year-old man of Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was stabbed shortly after he ran into a Police Station to seek refuge from his attacker.

Reports are that an argument erupted between the man, who is said to be a pork knocker, and his attacker at the New Amsterdam Market.

In a bid to escape, the man ran some 300 meters to the Traffic Department of the New Amsterdam’s Central Police Station while his attacker was in hot pursuit on a motorcycle.

The victim made it into the Police Station, but his attacker rode his motorcycle into the building, crashing into the door. The loud impact reportedly sent officers dashing for cover.

Armed with a knife, the 35-year-old attacker continued his pursuit of the pork knocker.

The two men reportedly ran around several sections of the Police Station until the victim escaped outside, again with his attacker in pursuit.

It was outside the Traffic Department the attacker stabbed the victim to his chest. A Police Officer then picked up a stick and hit the attacker.

INews understands that the victim was recently released from prison. He was reportedly serving time for injuring the very man who stabbed him.

Reports are that the feud between the men stemmed from a relationship both of them share with the same woman. Both men were arrested and are in custody as the investigation continues.