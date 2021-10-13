Ex-convict found guilty of raping intoxicated woman

Francis Gonsalves, a sweetie vendor who has been found guilty of rape by a 12-member jury on Tuesday, will today return to the Demerara High Court for sentencing by Justice Preya Sewnarine-Beharry.

Previously convicted for break and enter and larceny, unlawful and malicious wounding, damage to property, breach of protection order, and disorderly behaviour, Gonsalves has now been convicted of raping a female at Charity, Essequibo Coast.

Gonsalves was represented by Attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir, whom the convict claimed was not in contact with him during the trial. He is decrying an unfair trial.

The attorney, however, reportedly told the court that he had been in contact with the accused on several occasions.

The matter was prosecuted by Tiffini Lyken, who told the court that the defendant showed no remorse for the said crime.

Back in 2018, Gonsalves had attempted to jump through the window of the Suddie Magistrate’s Court after being told by Magistrate Sunil Scarce that he would be sent to prison.

It was reported that Gonsalves attacked and forcefully raped the 35-year-old victim, of Charity Squatting Area, in some bushes. The victim reported that she had been in the company of a friend at a drinking spot in Charity, and after leaving for home at about 3:00h, the accused attacked her and committed the act. She was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

After a report was made to the Police, Gonsalves was arrested and charged with the offence.