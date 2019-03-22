Every local option was exhausted to resolve constitutional crisis issue – Opposition Leader

Having been unable to reach a compromise with the coalition Government regarding a possible date for the next General and Regional Elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said the only option left is to internationalise and lobby international organisations, countries and bodies for their support.

Jagdeo maintained that there is nothing wrong with doing so. The former Guyanese Head of State said as a patriot, it bothers him that “we can’t resolve our own issues.” The Opposition Leader said he has exhausted every possible means available to him to try to work on a solution to the matter.

“Sometimes when you meet all the good-faith efforts and you don’t have a party that is willing to engage like this Government… they started off by saying that we respect the passage of the No-confidence Motion and now they are coming up with all spurious reasons why it shouldn’t apply.”

Jagdeo said he felt that President David Granger and his Government were never keen to listen to his party’s concerns, and was insisting that it is business as usual.

In addition to that, the Opposition Leader pointed to the fact that when he met with the President, he had made a proposal to him. And instead of consulting with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to find out whether his proposal was realistic, instead he repeated the same old excuses.