Essequibo youth attacked, shot by lone gunman

Twenty-year-old Brad DeSilva is now nursing a gunshot injury to his back after he came under attack by gunmen on Sunday evening at Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Based on information received, at about 20:30h on the day in question, DeSilva was entering his yard when he heard three loud explosions that sound like gunshots. Soon after he felt a pain to his back.

As he turned around, he saw someone standing about 15 feet away from where he was and the person was wearing a dark coloured hoody and a face mask. The person was about six feet tall and is slim-built.

The shooter reportedly escaped in the bushes. The man was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he is receiving treatment. A report was made with the police and investigation was launched.

No arrests were made in connection with the shooting incident.