MP Charlie threatens legal action against Sheron Duncan over fallacious, misleading claim

Government Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie has threatened legal action against APNU/AFC MP Sherod Duncan over claims that he (Charlie) voted in the recent Local Elections in Bonfim and was therefore a dual citizen.

“I am extremely disturbed at the unfounded allegations, posted on Facebook by Sherrod Duncan – an unquestionably irresponsible opposition Member of Parliament, that are outright lies seeking to besmirch my good name.

“Mr Duncan averred, in his Facebook posting, that I was seen on Sunday, November 15th, voting at the Local Elections in Bonfim, Brazil.

“I, therefore, hereto set the record straight; that I do not vote or participate in Brazil elections because I am not a Brazilian citizen, but am instead a Guyanese Government Member of Parliament”.

Charlie said hundreds of persons on location, and many more through his pictorial posts on social media, witnessed him accompanying Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on the day in question, as he engaged in outreach programmes among Amerindian people in North Rupununi.

“Mr Duncan’s fallacious and misleading statement will not be taken lightly since his intention is to degrade me by impugning my character and destroying public trust in me as an elected Government functionary representing a Hinterland constituency”.

Charlie said he is currently being advised by his lawyers and “Mr. Duncan will soon hear from them”.