Essequibo woman losses home in fire

A 55-year-old Essequibo Coast woman is now left homeless after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed her home on Friday (October 25, 2019) evening.

Seelochine Sonia of of Morris Street, Good Hope, Essequibo Coast, was not home at the time when the fire erupted. She explained that she had attended the Diwali motorcade in Demerara to represent the first place winner of the Essequibo Coast leg of the event, when she received the shocking news that her home was on fire sometime around 18:45h.

The distraught mother said that no one was at home at the time of the fire and according to neighbors, when they noticed the blaze, it had already engulfed the upper flat of the building.

When contacted, one of the neighbors, Arnold Adams who is the Deputy Chairman of the Good Hope/Pomona Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), explained that he was out at the time also when his son called and informed him about the fire next door.

Adams said he rushed home but little could have been done to save the building or anything in it because the upper flat was completely engulfed by the raging fire.

Nevertheless, the man related that Fire Service, which is located in Anna Regina, was immediately informed. However by the time they arrived, which took over one hour, the building was completed destroyed.

But he said that the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) must be complemented for their quick response to disconnect the current from the burning building.

Meanwhile, Seelochnie is now counting her losses, which is said to be millions of dollars. She said that all her life savings as well as belongings went up in flames. The 55-year-old woman is appealing to the public for assistance as she attempts to restart her life.

Anyone interested can contact her on telephone number 643- 4515 or the Good Hope /Pomona NDC Vice Chairman, Arnold Adams, on 646-7915.