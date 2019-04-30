Essequibo without electricity 1 day after commissioning of $1.8B power plant

Residents on the Essequibo Coast are faced once again with constant power outages just one day after the commissioning of a $1.8 billion power plant at Anna Regina.

The multi billion dollars plant was commissioned by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other government officials who boasted that with the new power plant, there will be stable and reliable flow of electricity.

However, mere hours after the launch, the entire coast was plunged into darkness. At that time, resident thought it was just a changeover but they remained without electricity. Today, the situation worsened with the current fluctuating all day.

Minister Patterson at the opening ceremony told the gathering that the three generators that were installed are new and have a lifespan of over 20 years.