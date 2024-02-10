Essequibo man busted with over $8M imported ganja

Officers from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday last intercepted a motorcar which was carrying a large quantity of “creepy” – a foreign cannabis.

At the time of the interception at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

CANU said a search was conducted in the motorcar during which 40 brick-like parcels with cannabis were found wrapped with brown scotch tape.

Following the discovery, a search was also conducted on the Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast home of the driver during which another 20 similar parcels were unearthed.

As such, the driver, Romario Stoll, was arrested and taken to CANU’s Headquarters where the narcotic found in the motor vehicle was tested positive for “Creepy”.

It was weighed and amounted to 23.4 kilograms with a street value of GY$8.4 million.

Meanwhile, Stoll was charged and appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to the offence of trafficking in narcotics.

He was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on March 1, 2024.

