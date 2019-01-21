Essequibo father of 5 dies following incarceration

A father of five reportedly died while in police custody.

According to information reaching this publication, 46-year-old Om Singh died after he was incarcerated at the Anna Regina Police Station.

At about 21:45h on Sunday, ranks of the Anti Crime Patrol Unit after receiving a call from a neighbour about a heated argument with a husband and wife came to the scene and arrested the husband, Om Singh at his home in lot 35, Alma Street, Danielstown, Essequibo Coast and took him to the Anna Regina Police Station.

His daughter Nalini Singh, called Mandi, said she later went to the Police Station to check on her father and saw him lying on a bench motionless.

According to her, she asked the police what happened to him, and was told by a rank that “they did what they have to do.”

This publication was told that officers about 2:30h on Monday again visited the home and this time requested to have Singh’s ID Card or Passport. When questioned by relatives as to the need for same, they were told that he died and the police needed some form of identification.

The family, shocked at the news of his death, said that Singh was a healthy man and was never suffering from any kind of sickness.

“He went to the police station in good health and how suddenly he died?” a family member questioned.

Relatives are claiming that something went wrong at the Police Station and Singh died there, and was later transported to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police when contacted said that Singh suffered from a seizure and was rushed to the Suddie hospital where he died.

The relatives however, are calling for an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police later arrested Singh’s wife Vanita Williams who is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Singh’s body is presently at the Onderneeming Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.