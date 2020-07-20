Essequibo Coast man stabbed by wife during drinking spree

A man is now hospitalised after he was on Saturday evening stabbed by his wife at their Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) home.

The injured man has been identified as Ravindra, a father of two.

According to reports, the couple was consuming alcohol when the woman picked up an object and stabbed the man twice to his back.

The injured man was picked up and taken to the Suddie Regional Hospital where he was admitted a patient. His condition is listed as stable.

Meanwhile, the police has launched a manhunt for the woman as investigations continue.