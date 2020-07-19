9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Guyana has recorded nine new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 336.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Public Health’s updated COVID-19 dashboard today.

There are now 159 active cases in the country – 154 in institutional isolation and the other five cases in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Additionally, 14 persons are in institutional quarantine.

Both the COVID-19 death toll as well as the number of recovered cases remain the same at 19 and 163, respectively.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 3,685 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus, of which some 3,349 are negative.