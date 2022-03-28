Escarraga storms to Genuine Auto Spears Golf Tournament Title

Last Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club, the competition saw Guillermo Escarraga on a mission to return to the winner’s circle, and after a long hiatus from the winner’s row, he shot the lowest net score (64) this year.

After going low for a net-32 on the front-9, he kept calm with a matching net-32 on the back-9, carding an overall unmatched net score of 64.

With that Escarraga bested a strong field which included a resurgent performance from second place finisher Aasrodeen Shaw, who carded a respectable net score of 66 – Shaw’s score would have won on most days but Saturday belonged to Escarraga.

The third and fourth place finishers are two gentlemen who are in top form in 2022, namely, Miguel Oveido in 3rd and last week’s winner Bholawram Deo in 4th who rounded off the winner’s row.

Other prizes that were awarded are, Longest drive: Brian Hackett, Closest to the flag: William Walker, Best Net Front-9: Bholawram Deo, Net-31 and Best Net Back-9: Guillermo Escarraga, Net-32.

The full list of winners was, 1st: Guillermo Escarraga HC-21, gross 85, net 64, 2nd: Aasrodeen Shaw HC-12, gross 78, net 66, 3rd: Miguel Oveido HC-19, gross 88, net 69 and 4th: Bholawram Deo HC-20, gross 89, net 69.

Genuine Auto Spears Managing Director Amrit Prashad gave the closing remarks, thanking the Lusignan Golf club for hosting a fantastic tournament. He expressed great satisfaction that his company has chosen a great partner in the LGC and continue to sponsor yearly tournaments to support the club’s vision of growing the game of golf and expanding the game to anyone wishing to learn.

Vice President Paton George thanked the Genuine Auto Spears team for their second-year sponsorship and their commitment to future partnerships with the LGC.

“We are proud to be en route to realising one of our goals: opening the grounds to the public and beginning the search for talent. On Saturday April 16th, the Lusignan Club will host our inaugural kid’s fun day event which will feature a drive, chip and putt kids from 5 to 15 competition. There will be lots of treats and fun prizes for the kids, including membership packages to the LGC. This will be a first for the club and our hope is that parents take the opportunity to sign up for this event,” he said.

“You never know, Guyana might be the birthplace of the next Tiger Woods. And Genuine Auto and all our sponsors play an important role in that search” George posited.