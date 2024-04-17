Engineers Bill for Parliament before year-end – Nandlall

The government has retained the services of a consultant to review the draft Engineers Bill following recommendations for changes in the governance structure. The Bill was submitted to Cabinet after which it was forwarded to the Cabinet sub-committee and according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, the committee made recommendations which are being examined.

“That committee reviewed the Engineers Bill and made some recommendations to the governance structure of the Bill and that sub-committee asked that that structure be refashioned and modified to make it more transparent and more accountable,” he said.

As such, the Bill, which was requested by the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers, (GAPE) in 2020, will be resubmitted to Cabinet for approval before it is tabled in the National Assembly.

Nandlall, however, assured that the legislation will be completed before the end of 2024.

“Of course, there is a delay but drafting of legislation is a complex science…This is the law of the country, every word has to be scrutinised and put in a suitable context so the intent of the drafter is as clear as possible.”

“It is a very expansive and comprehensive Bill. It will be ready before the end of this year,” he said during his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ programme.

According to reports, the Bill provides for the registration, licencing, administration, and discipline of professional engineers and its primary purpose is to ensure that the profession operates in a manner that demonstrates a high level of professional integrity and protects consumers.

