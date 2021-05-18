Employee steals almost $1M from Port Kaituma businessman 

A 43-year-old foreign national has been arrested for allegedly stealing almost $1M in cash and valuables from his employer, a businessman of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD).

The incident occurred sometime between Sunday.

The 54-year-old businessman told investigators that he left the employee at his home and went to another location to conduct some transactions.

Upon his return home, he discovered his house ransacked. Upon investigating, he discovered $560,000 in cash along with a quantity of jewellery missing. Police said the total value of missing items amounted to $800,000.

The businessman reported the incident and the suspect was arrested.