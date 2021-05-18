Mechanic shoots carpenter during row over game of pool

A 43-year-old carpenter is currently hospitalised after he was shot to his abdomen by a mechanic during a row over a game of pool.

The incident occurred on Monday at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The suspect, a 43-year-old man, remains at large.

Police said the suspect and victim had an argument over a game of pool. As a result of the disagreement, the mechanic pulled out a handgun and shot the carpenter.

The mechanic then escaped.

The carpenter was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated by the doctor on duty and admitted a patient.

He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is admitted a patient. His condition listed as serious.

Investigations are ongoing.