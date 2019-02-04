Elderly man charged for allegedly raping physically challenged child

A sixty-one year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison after he was charged for engaging in sexual activity with a physically challenged child.

Octivus Williams appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plea to the charge when it was read to him.

The police stated that the accused engaged in the act with the 13-year-old girl on January 31, 2019 while at the child’s East Ruimveldt home.

The prosecution revealed that on the day in question, the man was seen entering the child’s bedroom by a neighbor who heard a strange noise and decided to intervened.

The child’s father was summoned by the neighbour and upon checking on his daughter, he saw the elderly man pulling up his trousers.

As such a report was made to the East Ruimveldt Police Station and the accused was arrested. The child was reportedly taken to be medically examined and it was proved that she was molested.

The matter will continue on February 6.