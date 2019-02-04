Mother of 2 who killed ‘abusive’ boyfriend granted early release

A mother of two, Tramangra Williams, known as “Queenie” has been granted early release from prison following her 18-year prison sentence over the unlawful killing of her Bajan boyfriend over 10 years ago.

The Section D, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown woman was sentenced in January 2014 by Justice Navindra Singh for her criminal actions but after consideration of her behaviour and circumstances surrounding the case, she was paroled and released several years ahead of schedule.

She had mounted a challenge in the Appeal Court which came up on Monday. Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and fellow Appellate Justices Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory were set to hear the case. However, the unrepresented woman in a soft tone informed the senior judges of her desire to withdraw her appeal.

Chancellor Edwards after brief consideration announced that such leave was granted which meant the appeal was discontinued. Appearing on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was State counsel, Teshanna Lake.

On December 27, 2008 “Queenie” stabbed Tyrone McDonald Best of Barbados at South Sophia. He died on January 3, 2009, whilst receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

It was previously reported that after considering the evidence during the High Court trial, a 12-member mixed jury found her not guilty of murder but guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter.

Justice Singh’s sentence was initially 30 years, but he had deducted 12 years for provocation and remorse shown as the offender had told the jury via an unsworn statement that she was sorry for what happened.

Williams told the jury that she loved the Bajan man and never intended to stab him.

It was revealed during the trial that the Bajan accused his Guyanese partner of having an affair with her cousin’s father on the afternoon “Queenie” asked the older man for money and marijuana.

Her story was that while on the way to the home of her friend, he slapped her across the head and beat her across the body. After they got home, Tyrone had reportedly aimed one of his boots at her head, but she suddenly turned around with a knife and he supposedly charged into it and received injuries to his abdomen.