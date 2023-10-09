El Niño/drought preparedness, awareness continues in Reg. 4

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) recently conducted El Niño and drought preparedness sessions at their Headquarters in Thomas Lands, and the Alternate National Emergency Operations Centre (ANEOC) in Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) respectively.

Members from the El Niño Committee, the Regional Democratic Council, and other relevant stakeholders gathered to absorb information from the CDC, Hydrometeorological Office, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), and more, as it relates to the current dry season.

Operating on the Prime Minister’s mandate, discussions involving the importance of potable water; crop protection during the dry season, and tips to stay protected from the heat were had.

To date, Regions 3, 5, 6, and 9 were engaged in this essential awareness campaign, and plans to reach the remaining locations are being finalized.

--- ---