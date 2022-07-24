Efforts must be redoubled to create zone of peace in South America – PM at PROSUR meeting

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, recently attended the Presidential PROSUR Summit and called for enhanced and consolidated security cooperation strategies, as well as a redoubling of efforts to ensure that South America remains a zone of peace.

The Prime Minister said that South American countries must be resourced and

supported to protect their institutions and help combat transnational organised crime.

“We can all agree that the security landscape of our region has become ever more

complex and is evolving every day. The region must enhance its efforts to build and

consolidate cooperation arrangements in security. We must therefore redouble our

efforts to ensure that our region is a Zone of Peace.”

PROSUR Summit was held under the theme: “International Cooperation in the Fight

against Transnational Organised Crime to Guarantee Regional Security and Stability” in

Asunción, Paraguay.

CHALLENGES

Speaking on Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Prime Minister said that Guyana’s commitment to combat transnational organised crime is manifested in its

membership of regional and hemispheric organisations, including CARICOM IMPACS,

RSS, INTERPOL and REDTRAC.

“Guyana has taken steps to counter challenges by strengthening and creating the

relevant law enforcement institutions. Not only do we have the institutions, but we have

laws to deal with the various types of crimes.”

He also noted that the country faces many of the same challenges as the rest of the

region, with the exception of Venezuela, adding that the aggression in this regard is not

only a threat to Guyanese but South America as a whole.

INTERNATIONAL SECURITY

Addressing other global security challenges, he stated that his country is concerned

about the impact of the Ukraine crisis, particularly on international peace and security.

“Guyana remains concerned over the economic and social effects resulting from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine that poses a threat to international peace and security with

the potential of creating an environment conducive to the growth of transnational

organised crime and the undermining of the stability of democratic institutions.”

THE WAY FORWARD

According to the senior government official, ensuring the formulation of the most

effective response to financial crimes by sharing challenges and best practices,

exchanging new techniques and ideas, and building partnerships and networks is part of

the approach to crime fighting.

“Guyana welcomes this discussion and supports the proposal by the Government of

Paraguay to establish a course of action in the fight against transnational organised

crime, through the exchange of information among security services and international

cooperation in the matter.”

Prime Minister Phillips said that Guyana also supports the call for the proposal by the

Government of Paraguay to “determine possible courses of action within the framework

of specialised international, hemispheric, and subregional organisations to achieve

greater access to cooperation, studies, and training for security services”.

He reiterated the calls to reaffirm political commitment at the highest level in the fight

against transnational organised crime.

PROSUR’s membership includes Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana,

Paraguay and Peru, with Bolivia and Suriname as observers.