41g marijuana found during police raid at De Kinderen

A party of Police ranks recently unearthed a quantity of marijuana during a search on an abandoned lot covered with trees and bushes in De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara.

The search was executed between 13:30 hrs and 14:00 hrs on Friday.

During the exercise, the Police found one black plastic bag which, on checking, contained a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They also found one transparent plastic bag which contained 28 zip lock bags which contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was collected and taken to the Leonora Police Station and when weighed, it amounted to 41 grams of narcotics. The narcotics was sealed and lodged at the station.

Investigations are ongoing.