Education Ministry informs GTU of decision to discontinue union dues deduction

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has written to the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to indicate that the Government of Guyana will no longer perform the kind task of being an agent for the collection of union dues which are remitted to the GTU.

This decision is in accordance with the ruling by the Honourable Chief Justice Ian Chang in the case of Guyana Public Service Union v Nanda Gopaul (number 584W/2000-Demerara). Further, the Ministry took into consideration the current unlawful industrial action which has become wholly politicised, the barrage of threats disseminated by GTU across the country, as well as the racist sentiments and ethnically divisive rhetoric which will never be tolerated by this Government as we continue to build our beautiful One Guyana.

The MoE reiterates the fact that the majority of the Union’s requests were agreed on by the MoE and the Union. In addition to Union’s request the MoE initiated and implemented the following which will benefit our teachers across the country:

The removal of the Child Development Index Card (CDIC) as a required school document. The removal of the General Scheme of Work as a curriculum document. The weekly preparation of lesson plans rather than daily. All trained teachers being eligible to be a Senior Assistant Master/Mistress after 6 years rather than 7. A total of 50 duty-free teachers per year PLUS the granting of a duty-free concession to all senior teachers who have 3 years left to serve and have not received a concession previously. All teachers being provided termly with grants to purchase teaching materials. All CPCE pre-service trainees being paid $90 000 rather than a $10 000 stipend per month except a trainee teacher refuses same. The Ministry of Education requested the Teaching Service Commission and the School Board Secretariat to do 2 senior promotion cycles per year so that more teachers can be promoted and earn a higher salary. A general waiver letter to allow teachers to travel abroad without collateral. The issuance of one waiver letter to cover the teacher’s contracted period. The holders of the Technical Teachers’ Certificate as being appointed as Assistant Master/Mistress. The creation of more senior vacancies in nursery, primary and secondary schools. The reduction in teaching periods for secondary teachers. The assignment of an assistant teacher to senior teachers in primary and nursery schools. The appointment of floating teachers to schools to reduce the workload and substitute for teachers who are absent. The implementation of the EMIS system which will eliminate most aspects of manual record-keeping. An Open Day policy which is held centrally and regionally to address teachers’ concerns. The appointment and upgrade of all teachers who attended UG without official release and permission before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. A reduction in the number of teaching practice for CPCE teachers. The institution of a digitalized senior promotion process. A simplification in the Teacher Upgrade Process after improved qualifications. The substitution of the bead teachers’ monthly report with a reduced digital version. A waiver for the issuance of the permanent trained teachers’ certificate. The placement of guidance and counselling officers in secondary schools to assist with the disruptive behaviour of students. The continuous placement of data entry clerks in each school to assist with digital record keeping. The removal of the quota system to attend UG. The introduction of a Teacher Support Unit within the Ministry of Education.

The MoE once again expresses its gratitude to all teachers who continue to report for duty towards ensuring that the nation’s children receive the education they rightfully deserve. The Government of Guyana will continue to work tirelessly towards improving the conditions of all teachers across this nation.

