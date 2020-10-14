Education Minister urges Texila graduates to use their knowledge to serve humanity

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Tuesday told graduates of the Texila American University in Guyana that their roles are critical in advancing the healthcare system in Guyana and the rest of the world, at a time when faced with unprecedented challenges.

Minister Manickchand was the Chief Guest of the institution’s Seventh Graduation Ceremony and was tasked with delivering the Commencement Address.

During the virtual event, the Minister urged the graduates to serve, noting that the world has clear needs for the skills and knowledge that they have acquired and will benefit immensely from their respective contributions.

Recognizing that 94% of the graduates today completed programmes in the medical field, Minister Manickchand said that the graduates have chosen a career path in an area with tremendous inherent value and one which is intricately tied to the development locally and abroad.

The graduates were told that they have an implicit duty to share their talents freely and widely for the benefit of Guyana and by extension all humanity.

“In your respective practices, our nation and the rest of the world will be looking to you to execute your duties with a true sense of civic duty and conscientiousness.

“In essence, your work, your service, your impact has deep patriotic significance. I, therefore, extend to you the challenge of taking up your responsibilities with confidence and commitment to changing lives for the better,” the Education Minister remarked.

Moreover, Minister Manickchand said that Guyana is on a significant developmental trajectory. She said that if they can appreciate the Guyana that will unfold over the next decade, they will be highly motivated to take their rightful place within its structures.

According to the Education Minister, the graduates will be the persons that will be charged with innovating and transforming the global landscape and enabling the realization of Guyana’s longstanding potential.

She added, “As such, your futures are bright and will be highly rewarding on a number of levels. As I look out at you, I do so highly optimistic, encouraged and prideful.”

Despite the University being relatively new to the educational landscape in Guyana, Minister Manickchand noted that it continues to expand its scope and advance its agenda which she said should be applauded.

At the ceremony, a total of 47 students graduated from the College of Medicine, three from the College of Nursing, 21 students graduated with a Bachelors of Nursing in Science, 10 students graduated with a Bachelors of Public Health and six students graduated with a Masters in Business Administration.

At her office today, Minister Manickchand was presented with a plaque and a token of appreciation for being this year’s Chief Guest and delivering the Commencement Address. This presentation was done by Sreebalakumar, Director for Recruitment and Public Relations at the Texila American University. (Excerpts taken from the Ministry of Education)