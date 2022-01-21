Edghill tours newly operational concrete plant at McDoom

Superior Concrete on Wednesday hosted an open house event to showcase their newly operational concrete batching plant in the GYSBI Annex at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

An open invitation was extended to the public, the private sector and to government with the intention of not only presenting the success of the investment and offering transparency into Superior’s operation, but to showcase the production ability.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill was one of several officials who toured the facility.

The plant is said to have the largest capacity of any concrete plant currently in Guyana with the capability of producing 130 cubic yards an hour, actual. The plant is a wet mix type, the only one of its kind in Georgetown. Wet batch plants are not only a more precise system but a more environmentally-friendly design than a dry mix plant.

Superior Concrete’s plant is a fully- enclosed design, utilising both the most intelligent software in ready mix technology to ensure consistency and efficiency but also an advanced lasering technology, which monitors the quality of the air to ensure air pollutants, primarily cement dust, are captured.

Randy Wade, a local Guyanese Director, expressed: “We adhere to international standards with all of our clients and strive to set new standards in terms of quality by always going above and beyond.”

Superior Concrete is a member of both ACI (American Concrete Institute) and NRMCA (National Ready Mix Concrete Association).