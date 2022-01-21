GPF alerts INTERPOL as probe launched into “Guyana-registered” vessel seized in Senegal

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force has noted with great concern an online news article which states that a purportedly Guyana Registered motor vessel named EOLIKA has been detained in Dakar, Senegal and the crew arrested after a search by Customs Officials there unearthed a quantity of illegal arms and ammunition.

Further, the GPF has launched an immediate investigation into this matter during which officials of the Guyana Maritime Administration Department have confirmed that the vessel was not registered by any competent authority in Guyana.

The Guyana Police Force is working with Regional and International Law Enforcement agencies and has alerted the INTERPOL General Secretariat with the view to informing all member States, to confirm the veracity of the weapons seizure and to assist in the questioning of one Suneil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of a Company Inc. that is involved in the registration of motor vessels and with which MARAD had severed ties during last year.