Brazilian President cancels visit to Guyana today after death of his mother

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has cancelled his visit to Guyana today following the death of his mother.

The Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry in a notice issued this morning said that it “regrets to inform that due to the sudden and unfortunate passing of the mother of His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, his official visit to Guyana will no longer take place today.”

President Dr Irfaan Ali has since extended his heartfelt sympathy to his colleague on his loss.