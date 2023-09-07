Eddy Grant inducted into London’s Music Walk of Fame

[BBC] Singer-songwriter Eddy Grant has been inducted into the Camden Music Walk of Fame.

The Guyanese-British singer, who emigrated to London in the 1960s, is best known for the 1980s hits Electric Avenue and I Don’t Wanna Dance.

Speaking to BBC London, he said receiving a stone in the trail in Camden was “poetic justice”.

Grant moved from Guyana to Camden at the age of 12 and spent the rest of his childhood in north London.

He was a founding member of The Equals, a band best known for the hit Baby, Come Back.

A music lover who spoke to BBC London said: “Eddy had a way with the rhythm that enchanted the nation, Europe and the world. He deserves our respect.”

Various artists have been inducted into Camden’s walk of fame trail this week, including The Kinks, UB40 and Janis Joplin.

Similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Camden version was launched in 2019.

