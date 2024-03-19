ECD woman riddled with bullets by twin’s ex-boyfriend

A Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman was early this morning riddled with bullets by her twin sister’s ex-boyfriend.

Dead is 24-year-old Ashanti Liverpool.

Based on reports received, the suspect, a security officer went to the victim’s home enquiring about her sister. At the time, he was armed with an AR-15 Rifle belonging to a security company.

However, Liverpool, who was at home with her boyfriend reportedly told the suspect that her sister was not at home.

As the suspect went into the yard, Liverpool ran out of the house to warn her sister that her ex-boyfriend was armed and looking for her.

The man reportedly went after Liverpool and opened fire in her direction. She was pronounced dead on the spot.

After committing the act, he turned the gun on himself. He is presently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital under guards.

Police have since taken the AR-15 rifle that was used in the crime.

