The Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is currently assisting residents from several East Coast Demerara (ECD) communities to start the process of lawful homeownership.

According to DPI, a team from the Ministry is at the Chateau Margot Primary School assisting persons with the application process.

The Ministry is hosting an outreach for Vryheid’s Lust, Success and Chateau Margot residents to assist them with the process, DPI reported.