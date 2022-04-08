ECD duo busted with ganja in motor vehicle, home

Acting on information received, Police conducted an intelligence-led operation at Enterprise Gardens on the East Coast of Demerara resulting in the discovery of over 6 kg of ganja in a motor vehicle and in a house.

As a result, a male and a female who were occupants of the Honda CRV bearing registration number PRR 2824 were arrested.

Police stated that a search of the vehicle unearthed four bulky transparent wrapped parcels containing the cannabis. They were told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station.

Further, a search was also conducted on their home during which one black bag containing two transparent plastic-wrapped parcels with another set of the illegal plant was found in a bedroom.

The cannabis was taken to the Cove and John Police Station where it was weighed and amounted to 5,015 and 1,000 grams respectively. The duo remains in custody pending charges.