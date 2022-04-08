Swan teen wanted for killing Soesdyke man

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 19-year-old Joshua Williams for questioning in relation to the murder of Joseph Davis.

The last know address of the teenager was given as Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Police stated that the murder was committed on March 28, 2022 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The police are urging anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of Williams to contact them on telephone numbers 216-0251, 216-0254, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.