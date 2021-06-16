Eastern Airlines withdraws from Guyanese market

The Ministry of Public Works has announced that Eastern Airlines has withdrawn from the Guyanese market.

“The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform members of the general public that Eastern Airlines LLC has advised that they are withdrawing scheduled air services to Guyana,” the Ministry said on Tuesday evening.

Eastern Airlines LLC has a bond with the Ministry to cover passenger liability. The general public is hereby invited to submit claims to the Ministry if they are owed by Eastern Airlines LLC for tickets purchased and not utilised.

“Kindly submit claims with supporting evidence of purchase in writing to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Works no later than July 16, 2021.”

In February, the airline abruptly suspended services to Guyana, less than a year after commencing operations in the market.

Eastern Airlines, which was re-branded from the trouble Dynamic Airways, commenced flights between Guyana and New York on March 5, 2020, and was required to post a US$450,000 bond before starting operations here.