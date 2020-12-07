East Canje man found dead in trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was this morning fished out of a trench at No.5 Bramfield Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as Chubbylall Kumar of New Area Canefield East Canje.

Reports are that Kumar, who formerly was employed as a plumber at the Rosehall Estate until it was closed by the previous administration, went missing on Sunday.

His body was discovered in the trench at around 07:30hrs today. There were no marks of violence on his body.

Nevertheless, a postmortem examination will be performed. Investigations are ongoing.