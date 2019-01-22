Duo charged for narco possession

A Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) man was, on Tuesday, granted bail while his co-accused was remanded to prison after they were earlier this week discovered with some 9kg of narcotics.

The duo, Keon Richards, 37, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Colin Joseph, 28, of Parfaite Harmonie appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the allegation.

The Court heard that on January 20 2019, at Lot 33 South Ruimveldt Park, they were found with the illegal drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Tiffany Jeffrey, Attorney for Joseph petitioned for bail for her client stating that the bus conductor does not reside at the house in which the drugs was found but was only visiting.

According to her, the narcotics was actually discovered by the ranks in Richards’s bedroom.

As such, bail was granted to Joseph in the sum of $250,000 and he was ordered to report to CID headquarters weekly.

However, Police Prosecutor Best revealed that the other accused; Richards, confessed on tape to the crime and as such objected to bail being granted.

McGusty complied and remanded the defendant to prison. Both men are expected to return to Court on February 3 2019.