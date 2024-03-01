Duo busted with ganja during Police raid at Mango Landing

Two persons were arrested following the discovery of a quantity of cannabis during a police operation at Mango Landing, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The raid was conducted on Thursday between 04:55 and 05:30h at the premises of shop owner and a cook where a quantity of drugs was found.

According to Police, the 39-year-old shop owner, who is also a miner and the 39-year-old cook were in the shop when the raid was conducted.

During the search, one of the ranks found a black bulky plastic bag behind a gas stove in the kitchen. The bag contained a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis, along with a quantity of cash.

Both suspects were arrested and escorted to the Mango Landing Police Outpost with the narcotic after which they were taken to the Mahdia Police Station, where the narcotic was weighed and amounted to 185 grams. They remain in custody pending charges.

