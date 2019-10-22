Duo busted with 42kg of ganja at Parika charged

The two men of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), who were busted with over 42 kilograms of ganja in a motorcar on Tuesday last appeared at Leonora Magistrate’s Court and were remanded to prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shafeek Latif and 35-year-old Naresh Totaram each appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

It was reported that on Tuesday last, agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted a motorcar at the Parika Public Road, EBE, around 03:00h.

At the time, Latif and Totaram were the lone occupants of the Toyota Spacio motorcar. A search was conducted and two bulky salt bags were found in the back seat of the car.

Upon inspection, the large amount of ganja was unearthed. The men were told of the offence and were taken into custody.

They will return to court on November 8, 2019.