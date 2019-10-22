Repairman gets 2 years’ jail for stealing from employer

Uriel Amsterdam was on Monday sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after he confessed to a larceny charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The police stated that between October 8 and 9, 2019, at Fourth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, Amsterdam stole $200,000 cash, a gold ring valued $42,000 and a gold chain valued $70,000 belonging to Tenika Archer.

The court heard that on the day in question, Amsterdam was hired by Archer to repair her roof, during which time they were also consuming alcohol. After some time, Archer went on some errands and as such, left Amsterdam in her home.

However, when she returned, there were no signs of Amsterdam and upon closer inspection, the items were discovered missing.

During his appearance in court, Amsterdam related that he had a newborn baby and admitted stealing the items to purchase clothes and other baby items.

After hearing the case, Magistrate Faith McGusty handed down the sentence.