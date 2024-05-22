Duo arrested for attempting to defraud man at Housing Ministry

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An unemployed 30-year-old man of Mes Delices, Canal #1, West Bank Demerara, was arrested Monday May 20, 2024 at the Ministry of Housing (Brickdam) for allegedly trying to defraud another man of $250,000 as payment for a plot of land.

Another man, a 31-year-old of Gordon Street, Kitty; who was in the company of the alleged fraudster, was also arrested after he attempted to flee on seeing the police ranks.

According to the intended victim, 30-year-old Andrew Albert of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, on May 17, 2024 at about 10:00hrs, he received a call from the man, who claimed his name was Sookram, a surveyor working at the Ministry of Housing.

Albert related that he was informed by the male that he will get a low income house lot for five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000), of which he will have to pay two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($250,000). The alleged fraudster further instructed Albert to meet him at the Ministry of Housing on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 10:00hrs.

30-year-old Andrew Albert further related to police ranks that on May 20 2024 at about 09:30 hrs, the 30-year-old suspect sent him an acknowledgment letter from Central Housing and Planning Authority stating that he was allocated a house lot at Enterprise, ECD.

As a result, Albert went to the Ministry of Housing (Brickdam), where he pointed out the alleged fraudster to a police officer, and the suspect was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect had the acknowledgment letter that he sent to Albert along with a receipt written in Andrew Albert’s name as payments made for the house lot.

A 31-one-old man of Gordon Street, Kitty, who, on seeing the police ranks, began to run, was also apprehended. When questioned, he said that he knew the suspect, whom he met about two months ago. He further related that he met him on Robb Street earlier that day and was asked to accompany him to the Ministry of Housing.

Both men are presently in custody as further investigations are ongoing.

