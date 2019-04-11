Duncan to ask Nagamootoo to reinstate him at the Guyana Chronicle

Sherod Duncan, who was recently fired as General Manager of the Guyana Chronicle, will be asking Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo to overturn the dismissal.

This is according to Duncan’s Attorney, James Bond, who, in an interview with the media, said the breaches brought against his client does not warrant termination.

Duncan is accused of violating financial regulations, including spending large sums of monies without approval.

“These matters I must say does not warrant dismissal… no one could show that Mr Duncan benefited personally from any of those, I think that was to his credit,” Bond stated.

The lawyer said an appeal will be filed at the Office of the Prime Minister, which has oversight of all State-owned media.

If the matter is not addressed at that level, Bond said a wrongful dismissal lawsuit will be filed at the High Court.

Duncan, who was the Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor for the city of Georgetown and Deputy Mayor, served as General Manager of the Guyana National Newspaper Limited, publishers of the Guyana Chronicle, from June 1, 2018, to April 1, 2019.

A special audit was launched into the company amid allegations of wanton spending during Duncan’s probationary period at the Chronicle.

The audit found that there are over 20 transactions conducted under Duncan’s watch or by Duncan himself, which were in blatant violation of financial regulations.