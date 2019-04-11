ECD woman accused of paying G$7M to murder husband makes court appearance

A woman, who was recently nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CIJA) for the 2009 murder of her husband, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday slapped with a murder charge.

Milaimi Alli was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that while being in the company of another, she murdered her husband, Ramzan Alli, at Coldingen Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), between July 11 and 12, 2009.

The 49-year-old woman of Kissoon Housing Scheme, Good Hope, ECD, was represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva who told the court that his client is a mother of five and given that the murder happened 10 years ago, he would like to have an early date for the Preliminary Inquiry to commence.

Police Prosecutor Neville told the court that the police file is incomplete.

The woman was remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court for April 15.

The woman arrived in Guyana mere days after a wanted bulletin was issued for her arrest. Upon her arrival on a Caribbean Airlines flight from the United States of America, she was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters where she was grilled after which the murder charge was instituted.

Investigators received new information that Alli paid her lover G$7 million to kill her husband, which led them to reopen their investigation into the murder of the fuel dealer in March 2009.

Thirty-eight-year-old Zaheed Mitchell of Foulis, ECD, was recently charged for his involvement in the murder of Alli.

Alli’s body was discovered in a rental car trunk with a plastic bag duct-taped to his head on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road on July 12, 2009.

Alli was last seen alive by relatives when he left his Good Hope home on July 11, 2009, in the rental car for an unknown location.