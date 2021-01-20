Drainage pumps from India to be fully operable next month

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, yesterday met Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa to discuss the status of the drainage pumps being installed in several flood prone areas along the coast.

The mobile and fixed heavy-duty drainage pumps, which were procured under a Line of Credit financing of US$4 million from India in 2020, are currently in the final stages of installation.

Minister Mustapha informed the delegation that he recently met the contractor from India and was given an update on the installation of the pumps.

“I met with the contractor about a week ago. There were some issues that were brought to my attention. I raised them with him and he assured me that by the first week in February we can have all these pumps fixed and working. When that happens, we will be able to move ahead with commissioning the pumps,” Minister Mustapha said.

Counsellor at the Indian High Commission, Mr. Vijayakumar Kizhapate, while providing an update on the installation of the pumps, said that additional engineers had arrived from India to ensure the pumps were fully operational within the given time frame.

“We have installed three mobile pumps at Ruimveldt, Sussex Street and Cowan Street. The other fixed pumps; two pumps were installed at Devonshire Castle and Hampton Court, one at Hope, and one at Nooten Zuil. There were some minor issues. Last Saturday, we brought two more engineers from India and they are taking care of those issues. Yesterday they said things are coming along alright and that by this week all those minor issues should be resolved,” Mr. Kizhapate said.

Minister Mustapha also said that with Government working on developing a comprehensive plan for a complete upgrading to the country’s drainage system, this year’s budget should see allocations being made to acquire additional drainage pumps.

“I’m optimistic that, with the new budget, more funds will be made available to acquire additional pumps because, around the country, there is a need for more pumps. Quite frankly, if we are to properly upgrade the country’s drainage capacity, we have to make these types of investments now,” Minister Mustapha said.