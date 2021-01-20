$100M in road upgrades for EBD communities

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal on Monday announced that this year, $100 million will be spent on road works in several communities along the East Bank Demerara.

Croal said the project will come under the Ministry’s Community Road Repair and Enhancement programme in the 2021 National Budget.

“Some of these roads will be from Herstelling all the way to Mocha and where you have that Providence main road. That will include Covent Garden and Farm so you can see improvement immediately in this year,” he said in a Department of Public Information report

The Minister was at the time conducting a community outreach in the Little Diamond/Herstelling Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). He was accompanied by CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, and a team of technical officers.

At the meeting, residents raised concerns about dilapidated roads, water and the need for street lights in the communities. Several persons had issues regarding their lands addressed.

Croal used the opportunity to highlight some of the projects that will be executed in the new and existing communities along the East Bank corridor, under the Ministry’s 2021 work programme.

Meanwhile, some $40 million will be spent to construct a new well at Providence as part of efforts to address the water woes along the East Bank. Croal said the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will start work on the new structure shortly.

“The resources have been made available to GWI. They are currently working at Farm; when they complete that project then they will move to put in that new well at Providence. The intention is to have a complete interconnectivity so that everyone will be receiving the same pressure,” he is quoted as saying.

He also noted that GWI will be procuring water filter media for the water treatment plants along the East Bank. He added that residents would benefit from an improved quality of water through their taps by May.

He explained that as part of the Government’s holistic community enhancement programme, infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drainage and water channels and electricity and street lights would also be built in housing schemes.

To this end, the CH&PA will be installing solar lights in Farm, Covent Garden and Providence by the end of February.

The CH&PA is also reviewing several proposals to establish markets in Farm and other neighbouring communities. While a location has been proposed by the NDC, the Ministry will be engaging the Guyana Sugar Corporation on the availability of the area identified.

“All our schemes will cater for a market so you can have cluster. There is one model that will see tarmacs and you have multi-use of those tarmacs, similarly like what is happening in Diamond. And the other model is for a specific identified market building so you can have the necessary sections depending on what you are selling,” Croal said.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) addressed the issue of animals being left to graze in communities. GLDA’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dwight Walrond convened a separate meeting with cattle farmers who indicated their willingness to relocate their cattle from residential areas once they have access to lands.