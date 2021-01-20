Driver dies after cars collide in West Berbice

A 29-year-old man is now dead after two hire cars collided along the Number 23 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

He has been identified as Andre Joseph of Number 53 Village, Corentyne who was driving motorcar HB 2975. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash which occurred at around 04:40h today.

The other motorcar, HC 7197, was being driven by 39-year-old Collis Johnson and had occupants Ron Mitchell, 49; and Hywon Williams, 29.

INews was informed that motorcar HC 7197 was proceeding west along the road when motorcar HB 2975, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, lost control of the vehicle.

The car began to spin and ended up crashing into motorcar HC 7197.

Both drivers and passengers were taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Joseph was pronounced dead.

The other victims were admitted for observation. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the surviving driver but it gave a reading of zero micrograms.

Investigations are ongoing.