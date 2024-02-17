Doctor wins SUV in Massy Stores Christmas Jackpot promotion

In a thrilling finale to Massy Stores’ Christmas Jackpot promotion, Dr Yara Martinez
Diaz emerged as the fortunate customer to claim the grand prize – the sleek MG ZS
compact SUV. The promotion, which ran throughout the holiday season, offered
customers the chance to win various prizes, culminating with the drawing of the
winner.
Diaz, a medical doctor, expressed delight at winning the coveted vehicle. “I feel so
happy; I am deeply grateful for this prize. Thank you, Massy Stores,” she exclaimed. “When they called me, I thought it was a joke. I was so surprised; I was screaming
when they called me, everybody was asking me if I was alright. It’s a dream come
true,” she added.
General Manager of Massy Stores, Robert Singh, who handed the keys to Diaz said,
“Yara, your support and patronage are sincerely appreciated, and we are thrilled that
the MG ZS SUV will be joining your life’s journey…may your new ride bring you
endless joy and adventures.”
Diaz is a medical doctor who has been practicing gynecology in Guyana for over a
decade.
Chrystel Taylor, Marketing Supervisor of Massy Stores, was also bubbling with
excitement as she shared in the winner’s euphoria. “We are thrilled to have been
able to offer such an electrifying prize as part of our Christmas Jackpot promotion.
There's nothing quite like witnessing the sheer delight on the winner's face when they see their prize,” she said.
The Christmas Jackpot promotion saw a surge in customer participation as shoppers
eagerly took advantage of the opportunity to win weekly prizes at each Massy Stores
branch across Guyana while doing their holiday shopping. The festive atmosphere
and spirit of giving were palpable throughout the promotion, adding an extra layer of
joy to the holiday season for 65 customers who won weekly prizes, including local
tours, appliances, and shopping vouchers that were up for grabs at each Massy
Stores branch.
The delivery of the new MG ZS SUV marked a memorable and rewarding conclusion
to Massy Stores Guyana’s second edition of the Christmas Jackpot promotion.
Participation in the prize draws was effortless – customers earned one entry for
every $5,000 spent at any of the five Massy Stores across Guyana. With more
entries came greater odds of winning.
Meanwhile, Massy Stores is excited to share that it recently launched its website,
https://www.shopmassystoresgy.com/ which is seamlessly connected to its flagship
store – Massy Stores Mega. This online platform allows individuals to conveniently
shop for groceries, appliances, and more from anywhere using their credit/debit card.
The company will continue to utilise technology to enhance customers’ shopping
experience.