Doctor wins SUV in Massy Stores Christmas Jackpot promotion

In a thrilling finale to Massy Stores’ Christmas Jackpot promotion, Dr Yara Martinez

Diaz emerged as the fortunate customer to claim the grand prize – the sleek MG ZS

compact SUV. The promotion, which ran throughout the holiday season, offered

customers the chance to win various prizes, culminating with the drawing of the

winner.

Diaz, a medical doctor, expressed delight at winning the coveted vehicle. “I feel so

happy; I am deeply grateful for this prize. Thank you, Massy Stores,” she exclaimed. “When they called me, I thought it was a joke. I was so surprised; I was screaming

when they called me, everybody was asking me if I was alright. It’s a dream come

true,” she added.

General Manager of Massy Stores, Robert Singh, who handed the keys to Diaz said,

“Yara, your support and patronage are sincerely appreciated, and we are thrilled that

the MG ZS SUV will be joining your life’s journey…may your new ride bring you

endless joy and adventures.”

Diaz is a medical doctor who has been practicing gynecology in Guyana for over a

decade.

Chrystel Taylor, Marketing Supervisor of Massy Stores, was also bubbling with

excitement as she shared in the winner’s euphoria. “We are thrilled to have been

able to offer such an electrifying prize as part of our Christmas Jackpot promotion.

There's nothing quite like witnessing the sheer delight on the winner's face when they see their prize,” she said.

The Christmas Jackpot promotion saw a surge in customer participation as shoppers

eagerly took advantage of the opportunity to win weekly prizes at each Massy Stores

branch across Guyana while doing their holiday shopping. The festive atmosphere

and spirit of giving were palpable throughout the promotion, adding an extra layer of

joy to the holiday season for 65 customers who won weekly prizes, including local

tours, appliances, and shopping vouchers that were up for grabs at each Massy

Stores branch.

The delivery of the new MG ZS SUV marked a memorable and rewarding conclusion

to Massy Stores Guyana’s second edition of the Christmas Jackpot promotion.

Participation in the prize draws was effortless – customers earned one entry for

every $5,000 spent at any of the five Massy Stores across Guyana. With more

entries came greater odds of winning.

Meanwhile, Massy Stores is excited to share that it recently launched its website,

https://www.shopmassystoresgy.com/ which is seamlessly connected to its flagship

store – Massy Stores Mega. This online platform allows individuals to conveniently

shop for groceries, appliances, and more from anywhere using their credit/debit card.

The company will continue to utilise technology to enhance customers’ shopping

experience.

